Olivier Giroud’s new statements on his relationship with Karim Benzema

What follows after this advertisement

At 35, Olivier Giroud continues to lend himself to the exercise of the media promotion of his autobiography ” Always believe “. The opportunity for the media to question him on his career rich in fights and especially on the most delicate periods of his career. Unsurprisingly, his relationship with Karim Benzema was one of the most discussed topics. But after assuring that he had nothing against the Real Madrid player, Giroud told the Daily Mail that he had nevertheless experienced this period as an injustice.

“My relationship with Karim was certainly ‘unique’. I had to face criticism because I was in his shoes. There were some who were for me and others for him. They used to whistle at me. Against Cameroon (friendly match in Nantes on May 30, 2016), I scored, but they continued to whistle at me. They were against me because I was there and not him. It was an injustice, but I had to live with it. It motivated me. “





Giroud does not let go

A true force of nature when it comes to overthrowing mountains, Olivier Giroud had to face more criticism, especially during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Indeed, while Benzema regaled with Casa Blanca, Giroud certainly won the World Cup, but without having scored a single goal. Not terrible for a player vying to beat the record for top scorer among the Blues held by Thierry Henry (51). But once again, the native of Chambéry knew how to take advantage of it to bounce back.

“I accept today that this is the way that allowed me to become world champion. If you tell me that I could have scored six goals in Russia, but without winning the competition, I would say that I will choose to win the title, of course. You can fight against the things that are said about you, but the most important thing is to be aware of how lucky you are to be in this (France) team. I understand that when you are a goalscorer people judge you by your stats. That’s why I try to break the record for “Titi” (Henry), but sometimes things don’t go your way. But I didn’t give up. “ Didier Deschamps is warned.