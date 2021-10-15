More

    OM: Amazon’s strong decision to broadcast the match

    It is a meeting that will be followed with great attention. On August 22, the clash between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille was stopped 15 minutes from the end following serious incidents between supporters and players on the lawn of the Allianz Rivera. After consultation, the disciplinary committee of the LFP has therefore decided to replay this match on October 27 on the lawn of Troyes, starting again at 0-0 for 90 minutes. A poster distributed, as in August, by Amazon Prime, but with good news for subscribers without a Ligue 1 pass.

    Indeed, the American giant has decided to offer this match to all Prime subscribers, even those who have not taken the “Pass Ligue 1”. Enough to offer a wider visibility to this meeting during the week, hoping to have a completely different show than the one offered this summer.

    Scheduled for October 27, the meeting between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille will be broadcast free of charge for Amazon Prime subscribers, with no extra charge (the Ligue 1 pass), to provide maximum visibility.

