OM: Amazon’s strong decision to broadcast the match

It is a meeting that will be followed with great attention. On August 22, the clash between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille was stopped 15 minutes from the end following serious incidents between supporters and players on the lawn of the Allianz Rivera. After consultation, the disciplinary committee of the LFP has therefore decided to replay this match on October 27 on the lawn of Troyes, starting again at 0-0 for 90 minutes. A poster distributed, as in August, by Amazon Prime, but with good news for subscribers without a Ligue 1 pass.

Indeed, the American giant has decided to offer this match to all Prime subscribers, even those who have not taken the “Pass Ligue 1”. Enough to offer a wider visibility to this meeting during the week, hoping to have a completely different show than the one offered this summer.