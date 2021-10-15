OM | OM – Malaise: Drogba lets go of his truths about Milik’s situation!

Foot – OM
While Arkadiusz Milik has been in trouble for a few months at OM, Didier Drogba gives his experience on all this pressure concerning the position of scorer in the Marseille club.
Victim of physical glitches in recent months, Arkadiusz Milik therefore missed the start of the season with OM, and the Polish striker is inevitably expected at the turn for his return to competition. Performing last year after his arrival during the transfer window of January, the former player of Naples must therefore face a lot of pressure toOM, and Didier drogba pronounced on the case Milik Wednesday evening in the mixed zone after the legends match at the Vélodrome.
“You have to feel good in your environment”
” I don’t have to give him advice. He’s a goalscorer and we goalscorers are things that we repeat all the time. We know how to score goals. Now, trust is important. You have to feel good in your environment. People forget that I took three or four games before scoring at the Vélodrome. I put some pressure on myself and after fifty, sixty minutes, I was done, I couldn’t play anymore. Because for me, it was huge to be in this stadium. As soon as I put the first against Sochaux, it was gone », Says the iconic former scorer of theOM.