OM | OM – Malaise: Drogba lets go of his truths about Milik’s situation!

Foot – OM

Posted on October 14, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. by GdSS

While Arkadiusz Milik has been in trouble for a few months at OM, Didier Drogba gives his experience on all this pressure concerning the position of scorer in the Marseille club.





Victim of physical glitches in recent months, Arkadiusz Milik therefore missed the start of the season with OM, and the Polish striker is inevitably expected at the turn for his return to competition. Performing last year after his arrival during the transfer window of January, the former player of Naples must therefore face a lot of pressure toOM, and Didier drogba pronounced on the case Milik Wednesday evening in the mixed zone after the legends match at the Vélodrome.

“You have to feel good in your environment”