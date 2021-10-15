Ovhcloud: Convincing start to the session for the first listing of OVH in Paris

(BFM Bourse) – For its big debut on the Paris market this Friday, the OVH Cloud share traded close to its IPO price set at the bottom of the range initially targeted at the start of the morning, before gaining height .

Timid at the start of the morning, the first stock market steps of OVH Cloud strengthened clearly in the middle of the morning, the share of the European leader in “cloud computing” services trading at 19.55 euros shortly after 12:20, ie in 5.7% increase compared to the IPO price set at 18.50 euros per share, ie the lower limit of an indicative range which went up to 20 euros. This morning increase gives it a valuation of 3.65 billion euros. The title even gained almost 7% around 9.45am to a peak of 19.75 euros, after an opening in slight progression (+ 2%) then a brief switch into negative territory in the wake.

The group founded by Octave Klaba had announced the night before the success of its listing on compartment A (reserved for the largest caps) of Euronext Paris. OVH Cloud raised 350 million euros during this operation through the sale of new shares – an amount which climbs to 400 million including the existing shares sold by the KKR funds and TowerBrook Capital Partners. At the end of this, the founder and his family will remain largely in the majority, with around 70% of the capital, while American investment funds will each hold around 8.4% – a share that may drop to 7.6%. in the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option.

It should be noted that these first stock market steps take place in substantial transaction volumes, more than 2.6 million securities having already changed hands around 12:20 p.m., or more than 1% of the round table.





“We made this introduction there to honor all those who believe, like us, in this same dream of building a European alternative, a cloud provider, for Europe”, declared Octave Klaba during the opening ceremony at Euronext, in the presence of the Secretary of State for Digital Transition, Cédric O. OVHcloud is often presented by French politicians as a European alternative to the American giants which dominate the sector, such as Google, Amazon (AWS) or Microsoft (Azure ).

“It’s a great day for French and European sovereignty. We want to make champions here”, announced Cédric O. “We had Believe a few weeks ago, now we have OVH and we hope that we will. will have many others, “he added, referring to the arrival on the market of the first members of Next40, named after the label created in 2019 by the French government to support and promote 40 young French companies that it considers promising and likely to become technological leaders.

