OVHcloud up sharply for its IPO, Company news

PARIS, October 15 (Reuters) – After a hesitant start, the OVHcloud share traded significantly above its IPO price on Friday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange, as the online IT group opted for a valuation lower fork.

The title traded at 19.29 euros at 10:20 am, or 4.28% above the introductory price set at 18.50 euros, valuing the company at just over 3.6 billion euros.

The group founded by Octave Klaba has raised 350 million euros through the sale of new shares while the historical shareholders who have sold shares should earn up to 110 million if the over-allotment option is fully exercised.

These amounts make the OVHcloud IPO one of the most important IPOs completed this year on the European markets.

“We made this introduction there to honor all those who believe, like us, in this same dream of building a European alternative, a cloud provider, for Europe”, declared Octave Klaba during the opening ceremony at Euronext, during which the Secretary of State for Digital Transition, Cédric O.

OVHcloud is often presented by French politicians as a European alternative solution to American giants in the sector, such as Google, Amazon or Microsoft, but the group is struggling to compete with the latter in terms of market share and financial resources.

“It’s a great day for French and European sovereignty. We want to make champions here,” commented Cédric O.





“We had Believe a few weeks ago, now we have OVH. We hope that we will have many more,” he added, referring to the group specializing in the digital accompaniment of artists, entered itself on the stock market in June.

The Believe share is currently trading 10% below its introductory price.

OVHcloud specified that its IPO had generated among private investors the highest participation for a IPO in compartment A of Euronext Paris for 10 years, excluding the privatization of Française des Jeux (FDJ).

Its IPO comes amid turmoil on the IPO market in Europe, with several companies postponing their IPO project.

The group also experienced a major outage on Wednesday, which he explained by human error. Six months ago, it had already been affected by a fire at its headquarters in Strasbourg which had caused many disruptions on the internet.

