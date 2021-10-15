Pau Lopez gets loose on Mandanda, Sampaoli answers everything

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the complete list of the Marseillais

Before the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli in front of journalists, it is the current holder as goalkeeper, Pau Lopez, who spoke. A long awaited moment, in particular to learn more about his relationship with Steve Mandanda, a true legend of the club relegated to the sidelines for a few meetings. Instructive.

“With Steve, we have a very good relationship. He has helped me a lot since I arrived. I thank him. To have someone like him who is a legend of the club has helped me a lot. It has helped me a lot. Says a lot about the character. Number 1? I never discussed this with the coach. We only talk about the game. I was never promised playing time when I arrived. I work hard to be present at every game. I don’t put pressure on myself I only see game by game. I am happy to have continuity in the games and also to be in good shape because I did not do any preparation because of my injury. There I take advantage of it. I feel comfortable with my teammates. “

Then place for the Marseille trainer. “Against Lorient, the natural options to replace Ünder are the other pure wingers like Henrique or De la Fuente, or Lirola a notch higher as he has already done. We have to find this width with either a pure winger or a side who plays higher. There is an obligation to win on Sunday, but if we say to ourselves that we are obliged to win, we are sometimes closer to losing, because we must first consolidate our idea of ​​play than we try to include it. Only the way will bring us closer to victory. “

Before Sampaoli gives news of the group and the players suitable for the reception of the Hake. “There is only one doubt about Harit which is uncertain, he has adductor damage. We don’t know yet if he will be in the squad, the rest ok.”





As for the Mandanda case, it was also very clear. “Pau Lopez arrived injured and in a position that was exclusive to Mandanda in recent years. We were talking earlier about the obligation of results. Steve has lived a very stressful year and a half, with things difficult to take here. for such an iconic player for the club. It was felt that Steve needed a breather, because his performance was starting to decline. Pau is very good today, Steve too. The competition is healthy and will be like the field players . When we find the real Mandanda, he will be a pillar of the team. So when they are both at their best, it will be up to me to make the right decision. “

Words transcribed by Le Phocéen