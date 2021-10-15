Pau Lopez lifts the veil on his relationship with Steve Mandanda

What follows after this advertisement

For a long time, Steve Mandanda has been a starter and an indestructible captain on the side of Olympique de Marseille. But this summer, when the French international has just turned 36 (last March), Pablo Longoria, the president of OM, has decided to put competition in his hands.

This is how, on loan from AS Roma, the Spaniard Pau Lopez arrived. Hit in a shoulder, he missed the whole start of the season, but as soon as he was recovered he was started in goals by his coach Jorge Sampaoli. Present at a press conference this Friday, the Spanish goalkeeper lifted the veil on his arrival and his relationship with OM legend Steve Mandanda.

Pau Lopez’s beautiful tribute to Steve Mandanda

” No I never talked about that with the coach (promise of playing time, editor’s note). We talk about the game, I was never promised playing time. I work hard to be available and present in every game if necessary, it’s up to the coach to decide, but no one has me. nothing promised here “, He began to explain.





But he especially returned to the – excellent – reception that Steve Mandanda gave him: ” when I arrived my priority was to recover from my shoulder injury. Then to do the maximum to be available to the coach. I have to keep doing my best and to help the team. The relationship with Steve, I have a good relationship. I take this opportunity to thank him, because he helped me. When you arrive in a new country, it’s never easy, having someone like Steve, a legend, it helped me. That says a lot about him as a player, man and captain of this club (…) I’m 26, I have a lot to improve. The years go by and there are still things to improve, the kicking and aerial play. There is no perfect goalkeeper, I have to take advantage of Mandanda and Simon to improve “. A great outing, which should warm the hearts of OM’s new number two and some supporters. The group is living well.

