Perez and the Merengues rush on the French!

Real Madrid may take a very French turn in the coming seasons. Already with Karim Benzema, the club’s best player, or even the nugget Eduardo Camavinga, the Blues are not lacking in the capital of Madrid. However, the French contingent could greatly increase in the coming seasons.

If Florentino Perez has made Kylian Mbappé his top priority for the next transfer window, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is not the only tricolor to interest the president of Merengue. According to information from Marca, Real Madrid would like to secure the services of the new doublet of Didier Deschamps in the midfield, Paul Pogba and Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Manchester United midfielder will be free at the end of the season.

The middle is not the only sector where a French could land. Also according to the Spanish daily, Casa Blanca would like to replace Raphaël Varane, transferred to England this summer. Florentino Perez would follow Jules Koundé’s situation closely. The defender has established himself as one of the best players in La Liga along with Sevilla. This should move in Madrid during the next summer transfer window.



