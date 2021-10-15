Peter Bosz with a surprising reinforcement against Monaco?

Olympique Lyonnais faces AS Monaco this Saturday for the return of Ligue 1 after the international break. OL coach Peter Bosz should line up with a surprise in attack following certain forfeits.

An important return in attack at OL against Monaco?

Hanging in extremis by AS Saint-Étienne on the last day, Olympique Lyonnais will try to resume its forward march. On Saturday, OL are also playing big with the reception of AS Monaco at Groupama Stadium. For this poster, Peter Bosz will still not be able to count on Moussa Dembele, hurt. Scorer with Algeria during the recent qualifiers for the World Cup, Islam Slimani is also forfeited for this meeting. Not yet returned due to a late match from Brazil, Lucas Paqueta will also be absent for this shock. In their absence, it is Tino Kadewere which should be aligned at the tip of the attack. The Zimbabwean remained in Lyon despite being called up for the national team. This to better prepare for his return from injury.

Kadewere’s message before Monaco





The former Le Havre scorer feels ready to come back in force after a mixed first season and a complicated start to 2021-2022. “I feel a lot better and ready to help the team. I was able to take advantage of the break to work more. I worked individually and with colleagues who did not go to the selection, ”said the 25-year-old at a press conference. Author of 10 goals and 3 assists last season, Tino Kadewere has not yet been decisive in his three appearances (31 minutes) this season with Olympique Lyonnais. It remains to be seen whether the center forward will be able to convince an OL coach for his return to competition.

