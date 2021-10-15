Philippe Etchebest (Objectif Top Chef) angry, he takes revenge against this mysterious candidate

Philippe Etchebest hates being rolled in flour. This is why he chooses to test this candidate until the end. Unbelievable !

Philippe Etchebest does not like not knowing who he is dealing with!

When we look Top Chef Objective, we are not at the end of our surprises. Indeed, chef Philippe Etchebest ensures that all his next recruits are up to the task of joining Stéphane Rotenberg’s show. Moreover, a big novelty this year, it is launching theTop Chef Academy. In short, it is only the cream that will be able to reach this precious Grail. For some, it is an incredible challenge that they would not miss under any circumstances. On the other hand, for the others, if they fail their recipe, they will have only their eyes to cry or to regret their excess of zeal. The least thatObjeko can say, it is that Anaïs had undoubtedly not seized the stake of its participation. Many cooks would have loved to be in his place, if only to catch the gaze of Dominique’s husband. In seconds, she ruined everything and turned her dream into a nightmare. Rather judge!

A well kept secret

Very good scores with 1,361,000 viewers for #ObjectiveTopChef at the highest last night in access on @ M6 with @Chef_Etchebest. The program gathered 8.8% of the public. Monday before, the chef had achieved his season record with 1,248,000 viewers 8% of the public. pic.twitter.com/1J9BnO6HFd – @Mediasinfos 📺📻📸📰 (@Mediasinfos) October 12, 2021

Just before presenting him his dish, Anaïs sets a mission for her dear and loving husband. Indeed, even if he does not seem to understand why, Damien should not give any information on the professional career of his wife. On Philippe Etchebest’s side, his face goes through all the colors of the rainbow. So, stupor dominates. He is used to being praised for the merits of the candidate, he realizes that he will not be more! How dare we take it down in this way? In Kitchen nightmare, he has already proven it to us many times. He competes in ingenuity to get us out of this mess but can’t stand being treated like a cr * tin!

In reality, the young woman is paralyzed behind the scenes. By choosing not to say anything about her experiences, she plays the card of discretion. More than anything, she dreads ” that it is prejudicial to him and that you wait for him at the turn How will the Meilleur Ouvrier de France react? The answer, Objeko gives it to you right away!





Philippe Etchebest’s revenge is a dish that can be eaten… frozen!

#objectiftopchef and voilaaaaaaa had to shut your mouth and stay humble hike 👿🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/DuJLV50DBZ – Babadook 🇦🇲 (@dardevilbynight) October 11, 2021

It is obvious. Philippe Etchebest frowns, it’s not a good sign. He seems to be torn between several mixed feelings. Why has this candidate decided to register for Objectif Top Chef if she is not able to meet his gaze? In any case, he chooses to play a trick on him that only he has the secret. He’s going to submit her to a completely ridiculous questionnaire. The public very quickly notices that it is mostly irrelevant with the kitchen. His favorite color, shoe size and things like that punctuate his questioning. Intrigued, Anaïs responds but does not quite understand what is going on. She has the impression that Hélène Darroze’s friend is openly laughing at her and trying to roll her in flour. Is this really the case?

#objectiftopchef that he sticks 3 stars to him for the trouble of playing his jester 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/ZLxMfNqGmh – Babadook 🇦🇲 (@dardevilbynight) October 11, 2021

Suddenly, chef Philippe Etchebest takes the floor. In a nutshell, he shatters his fears. ” Whatever route you’ve taken, that’s not what I’m going to write down. Unlike others, he agrees to taste his dish, both sweet and savory. Alas for her, the taste buds of this judge did not have a delicacy. So she didn’t get the highest grade. With a total of three out of five stars, that’s not enough to take the next step. To sum up, by wanting to put too much pressure on herself, she finds herself stuck in a gear that has been fatal to her. And all this, unbeknownst to him of his own free will.

The verdict is final

What a pity ! Objeko finally has the end of the story. The voiceover tells us that she worked alongside Yannick Alleno. Often present in M6 broadcasts, the chef must be so disappointed with the result! Therefore, his hopes of integrating the beautiful family of Top chef fly away. She only has her eyes to cry and bitterly regret having done it this way. Like what, sometimes, it is better to leave your pride in the cloakroom to put on the costume of a big name in the kitchen! Following the next issue … Fingers crossed for others use this example not to snub Phillippe Etchebest!



