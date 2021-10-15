Pointe-à-Pitre ordered to pay nearly 5M € for almost public lighting

New financial scandal in Pointe-à-Pitre. The city must once again face the legacy of the Bangou era. It is now ordered to pay nearly 5 million euros for unpaid bills to Société Générale. In question, a public-private partnership, for the lighting of the city, in particular.

Eric Stimpfling, with Nadine Fadel

•

updated on October 13, 2021 at 9:39 a.m.



On January 13, 2011, the city of Pointe-à-Pitre signed a public-private partnership (PPP) with the company S6P. Such a contract allows a public authority to approach private service providers to finance or manage equipment intended for the public service.

In this specific case, this PPP provides for the construction and maintenance of public lighting, traffic lights, as well as a video surveillance system, for a total amount of more than 30 million euros.

To finance the operation, S6P signed, on the same day, with Société Générale de Banque aux Antilles (SGBA), a discount sale operation, based on the town’s debts. This is an operation whereby the banker buys the claim of the assignor, his client, by crediting his account with the amount of said claim, less the fees collected.









Except that the city was no longer able to honor its debts, from 2015.

On September 30, Pointe-à-Pitre was ordered by the administrative court to pay the bank more than 3.5 million euros, to which is added interest. In all, nearly 5 million euros. An amount that the city is unable to pay today.

JUDGMENT of TA Ville Pointe à Pitre vs SGBA 30 09 21

When we arrived [NDLR : la nouvelle équipe municipale], there were 24 million euros of money orders that we could not pay. We were able to chuckle out at $ 6 million. Today, we have 18 million unpaid invoices and a deficit which is still around 75 million euros, with a negative self-financing capacity. A leaden city! A bankrupt city! A city that has been plundered!

Harry Durimel, Mayor of Pointe-à-Pitre

And Harry Durimel is all the more angry that the city has already spent 17 million euros, in this PPP, to no avail. Because nothing works: the public lighting is faulty, the non-existent traffic lights and the video surveillance very uncertain.

Every day, I receive at least ten messages and calls from Pointois complaining that their neighborhood is in the dark. So, instead of a city of light, in Pointe-à-Pitre we have a city plunged into darkness. And for 22 million euros. Darkness paid dearly. Harry Durimel, Mayor of Pointe-à-Pitre

Failing to appeal, before the administrative court of Bordeaux, Harry Durimel filed a criminal complaint before the public prosecutor. Complaint for favoritism, violation of the public procurement code and violation of public accounting rules. A complaint which is now investigated by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office.

Criminal complaint by the city of Pointe-à-Pitre, against S6P

We offer here a long version of the interview with Harry Durimel, mayor of Pointe-à-Pitre, conducted by Eric Stimpfling :

Harry Durimel, Mayor of Pointe-à-Pitre



•



© Eric Stimpfling – Guadeloupe The 1st