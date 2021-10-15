Poland legalizes refoulement at its borders

Parliament also gave the green light to the government’s plan to build a wall to prevent migrants from crossing the border.

The Polish parliament approved on Thursday (October 14th) an amendment to the national law on foreigners which legalizes the controversial practice of refoulement at the border and makes it possible to ignore an asylum request made after illegally crossing the border.

According to the new amendment, a foreigner arrested at the border of the European Union immediately after crossing it illegally will be forced to leave Polish territory and be temporarily barred from entering Poland and the Schengen area for a period of time. ranging “from six months to three years”.

The Polish authorities have retained the right “to leave without examination the application for international protection lodged by a foreigner arrested immediately after the illegal crossing of the border. […] unless he has arrived directly from a territory where his life and freedom are threatened ”.





Parliament also gave the green light to the government’s plan to build a wall to prevent migrants from crossing the border, a project estimated at 353 million euros.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have been trying in recent months to cross the European Union border from Belarus to Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Seven dead since the summer

Many NGOs criticize Poland for imposing a state of emergency on the border, which prevents humanitarian organizations from helping migrants and denies access to all non-residents, including journalists. A total of seven people have lost their lives at the border since the start of the migratory influx observed in the region since the summer, according to the Polish, Lithuanian and Belarusian authorities.

A month ago, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it was “concerned about the alarming reports” at the Polish border.

At the same time, the European Union accuses Minsk of orchestrating this influx, in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by the EU following the repression of the opposition by the Belarusian regime.