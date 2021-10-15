Police and gendarmerie at the CHUM on the first day of the health pass, the mobilization continues – All the news from Martinique on the Internet

A new stage comes into effect this Thursday at the Martinique CHU. It is from today that patients and visitors must be provided with a negative PCR or antigen test, a certificate of recovery from Covid or be doubly vaccinated to be admitted to the CHU sites, to the ‘exception of emergencies (read our FILE OF THE DAY).

Health unions remain mobilized. This morning, they are again present in front of the CHUM where speeches take place to denounce the vaccination obligation of staff and the application of the health pass. A police cordon is deployed in front of the entrance.

A situation that has remained quite tense for several days. “I can’t go back to work. I am not vaccinated. I am surprised to see so many gendarmes. I will stay to support my colleagues, ”says Murielle, hospital worker for 8 years.

About ten gendarmerie vehicles are in fact waiting in the parking lot of the CHUM. The police are also on site and positioned in front of the entrance to the hospital. The tension was a little tense, despite calls for calm, when the staff tried to enter the establishment.

At the MFME (Maison de la Femme de la Mère et de l’Enfant), on the other hand, the entry went smoothly. The students entered normally.