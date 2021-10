Prime Audiences: The final of the TF1 series “Fugueuse” in the lead but less than 4 million – Average score for “The best pastry chef” on M6 – “Special Envoy” very low on France 2

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the final of the series entitled “Fugueuse” with, in the cast, in particular Michaël Youn, Sylvie Testud, Fanny Cottençon. The magazine “Special Envoy”, presented by Elise Lucet, was programmed on France 2. For its part, France 3 was betting on “Montand est à nous”. The tenth season of “Meilleur Pâtissier”, presented by Marie Portolano, continued on M6.



Runaway (X2)

21.4% market share 3,876,000 viewers

The best pastry chef

14.2% market share 2,395,000 viewers

Montand is ours

9% market share 1,739,000 viewers

Correspondent

8.3% market share 1,600,000 viewers

Back to the future

5.8% market share 984,000 viewers

The last hours of Pompeii

4.2% market share 836,000 viewers

The SK1 case

4.3% market share 793,000 viewers

Closet

4% market share

787,000 viewers

The labyrinth: the scorched earth

3.3% market share 599,000 viewers

Allan Quatermain and the stone of the ancestors

2.8% market share 551,000 viewers

Balance your post

2.6% market share 548,000 viewers

Legacies – Bernard Tapie: the warrior’s last fight

2.3% market share 454,000 viewers

Van Mecanic

2% market share 402,000 viewers

The great evening of duets

2.2% market share 392,000 viewers

Mytho

1.4% market share 307,000 viewers

At the heart of the investigation

1.5% market share 291,000 viewers

Departure

1.3% market share 265,000 viewers

Conso Secrets

1.3% market share 262,000 viewers Top market shares