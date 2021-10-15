program, dates, issues… We tell you all about the United Nations climate conference

A COP26 to speed up the pace. While the climate emergency is becoming more and more pressing, the international community is meeting, from October 31, in Glasgow (Scotland), to intensify its efforts against global warming, six years after the COP21 and the agreement of Paris on the climate.

Franceinfo summarizes what you need to know about this conference.

When and where will the COP take place?

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. Discussions will take place at the Scottish Event Campus, a space that includes five conference rooms.

Who will chair this conference?

This COP is chaired by the United Kingdom, the host country. Alok Sharma, who left his post as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to devote himself to this task, is the chairman.

What are the issues ?

Six years after the Paris agreement, it is not a question of signing a new treaty in Glasgow, but of renewing and improving the “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDC), these emission reduction roadmaps. provided for in the 2015 agreement. “The essence of this COP, it will be the announcements of news NDC. The idea is to dramatize this moment so that it pushes each other to go further”, explains to franceinfo Sandrine Maljean-Dubois, research director at the CNRS within the Center for International and Community Studies and Research (Ceric).

Rich countries, historically responsible for global warming through their greenhouse gas emissions, are also expected to turn on aid to the poorest countries. In 2009, in Copenhagen (Denmark), developed countries had committed to allocate 100 billion dollars (86 billion euros) each year to finance the transition in these states. But this promise is still not kept: in 2019, we painstakingly cap around 79 billion dollars (68 billion euros), according to the OECD. For’Oxfam NGO (link in PDF), the amount of this funding is rather 51 billion euros per year, on average, in 2017-2018.





Finally, the challenge is to agree on the last technical details of the Paris agreement: the new carbon market rules and the transparency framework.

How many countries are expected ?

The 197 parties – countries or regional organizations – signatories to the Framework Convention are invited to Glasgow. Among them, the main states of the planet, such as the United States, China, India, Brazil, Germany or France, but also the European Union, the only regional organization to have ratified the Climate Convention.

What is the program ?

On the official side, these ten days of COP will be marked by two highlights. The first will last from November 1 to 2, with the heads of state and government coming to Glasgow for statements, during which they are expected to discuss the new commitments of their respective countries. The second will take place at the end of the COP, on November 9 and 10, again with speeches by heads of state and government. The rest of the time will be devoted to exchanges and talks.

In parallel with the official negotiations, associations and members of civil society will organize a series of events, debates and conferences, open to the public. The program is available at this address (in English).