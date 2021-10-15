“protective measures” under study, according to Attal

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal after a cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace, October 7, 2021 (Thomas SAMSON / AFP / Archives)

The government is studying “protective measures” for the French if fuel prices were to continue to rise “over time”, its spokesperson Gabriel Attal announced on Wednesday.

“There are several possible avenues: there is the question of lowering taxes – we are not there today – there may be a question of specific assistance”, said the secretary of State on BFM and RMC, while specifying that “the decision is not taken”.

“Before making a decision, you have to look at what is most effective in helping the French who need it most,” he added.

“As soon as these increases continue and that the estimates that are made indicate that they should continue over time, obviously we would consider protective measures, as we did on gas, as we have done on electricity, “he said.

“If these increases continue, we will take the necessary measures,” insisted Mr. Attal.





The price of fuel at the pump in France (Kenan AUGEARD / AFP)

While “very strong demand” should according to experts “start to decline again from the end of the first quarter, in the first half of the year, the question is how do we help the French get through” the current moment , Mr. Attal analyzed.

Six months before the presidential election, purchasing power is establishing itself as one of the flagship themes of the campaign, while energy prices are soaring in Europe.

Marine Le Pen, candidate of the RN at the Elysee, proposed to lower the VAT on gasoline, gas and electricity to 5.5% instead of 20%, to bring to French households a “shock of purchasing power “.

In the ranks of the candidates of the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon (LFI) advocates a blocking of energy prices, “the safest method”, he said Wednesday during a press conference at the ‘National Assembly.

The leader of the Insousmis once again said he “does not agree with the tax cuts” as a solution to the rise in energy prices, with the major consequences, according to him, “less money for the State “and that” we pay (in the end) by tax or loan “.

“The government is dragging its feet on the problems of daily life” of the French, blasted Mr. Mélenchon for whom the executive may “panic”, fuel prices are currently “higher than those at the time of the outbreak of the yellow vests crisis “in 2018.

Anne Hidalgo (PS) advocates a reduction in the fuel tax and Arnaud Montebourg (ex-PS) a reduction in VAT to 5.5% on energy.

