PSG-Angers: the probable lines

The undisputed leader of Ligue 1, PSG were beaten for the first time in the league against Rennes just before the break. Despite the absence of many internationals (Neymar, Messi, Marquinhos, Paredes, Di Maria and Navas) as well as Sergio Ramos, still too fair, PSG will be able to count tonight against Angers on several senior players such as Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti or Presnel Kimpembe.

In the absence of Navas, the question of the goalkeeper does not arise for once and it will therefore be Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Parisian goals. Achraf Hakimi is available but has played a lot since the start of the season and should be preserved at kick-off, which will allow Colin Dagba to regain playing time. On the left, Abdou Diallo should be preferred to Nuno Mendes according to L ‘Team and Le Parisien.





In the middle, the Danilo-Herrera-Verratti trio is expected to start the meeting while Mauro Icardi should take advantage of the many offensive absences to find the starting XI, like Julian Draxler. Kylian Mbappé will be at their side to animate the Parisian attack.

The probable line-up of PSG: Donnarumma – Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Diallo – Herrera, Danilo, Verratti – Draxler, Icardi, Mbappé

On the side of Angers, attractive 4th in Ligue 1 and who remains on a 3-2 victory against Metz before the truce, Gérald Baticle should remain faithful to his 3-4-1-2 and align his typical team with in particular Angelo Fulgini in number 10 and the Boufal-Cho duo in front.

The probable composition of Angers: Bernardoni – Manceau, Traoré, Thomas – Cabot, Mendy, Mangani, Capelle – Fulgini – Boufal, Cho

The PSG-Angers match will be broadcast at 9 p.m. on Prime Video and to be followed live with commentary on DailyMercato here.