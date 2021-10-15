PSG football – Karim Benzema will further annoy PSG

While the future of Kylian Mbappé is still uncertain within Paris Saint-Germain, Karim Benzema, the Real striker, has fueled the fire by once again evoking the potential arrival of the world champion French in Madrid.

For the first time since his shattering statements about his agitated summer transfer window, and his unfulfilled desires to join Real, Kylian Mbappé will meet again with the Ile-de-France public. Indeed, Friday evening, on the sidelines of the meeting against Angers, counting for the 10th day of L1, the French international will actually find the lawn of the Parc des Princes. Before a big week, during which PSG will host RB Leipzig in the Champions League and travel to Marseille for the Classic against OM, the reception of supporters for Mbappé will be closely scrutinized.

Benzema: “Mbappé at Real, why not? “

Especially since Karim Benzema has just put the rumor leading Mbappé to Real in the center of attention … “Mbappé at Real, why not? I have already said it and I will repeat it to you if you want: I hope so, one day, Mbappé will play for Real Madrid ”, dropped, on a sports program of RTVE, the attacker of Merengue. With this message, KB9 hopes to definitively convince Mbappé, who is still at the end of his contract with Paris.





⚽ Karim Benzema (@Benzema) in el @telediario_tve sober the posibilidad de acabar jugando con Mbappé in el Real Madrid: 🗣 “¿Por qué no? Siempre lo he dicho, espero que algún día” #BenzemaEnElTD ➡ https://t.co/myugo84H5R pic.twitter.com/Pz9JRniC5p – RTVE Deportes (@deportes_rtve) October 14, 2021

Even if Benzema has the right to say what he wants, especially since he comes out of good performances alongside Mbappé in the France team, this new media outlet will not at all please the management of PSG. Since only a few days ago, Leonardo had called for sanctions for Real and its president Florentino Pérez after untimely statements on the future of Mbappé. By force, the rope between Paris and Madrid will break, and the two clubs could well engage in a merciless fight to secure the services of Mbappé beyond June 2022.