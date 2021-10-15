PSG | PSG – Malaise: The Spanish press makes a terrible revelation on Sergio Ramos!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 15, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. by BC updated on October 15, 2021 at 9:07 a.m.

This Friday evening, Sergio Ramos will be absent again, while PSG receives Angers. A state which worries, but which does not surprise in Spain.





Recruited by the PSG this summer from Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos had all of a sudden. The Spain international has established himself as one of the best defenders on the planet in the Merengue jersey and has landed in the capital as a free agent. However, the former captain of the Real Madrid still hasn’t had the opportunity to make his debut with the PSG, the fault of several physical glitches. Arrived hit to the knee, Sergio Ramos was then hampered in a calf, preventing him from treading the lawn of the Parc des Princes until now. An unavailability that begins to worry in Paris, especially as the state of Sergio Ramos could be more worrying than advertised.

Big concern for Sergio Ramos