PSG | PSG – Malaise: The Spanish press makes a terrible revelation on Sergio Ramos!

Football – PSG
This Friday evening, Sergio Ramos will be absent again, while PSG receives Angers. A state which worries, but which does not surprise in Spain.
Recruited by the PSG this summer from Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos had all of a sudden. The Spain international has established himself as one of the best defenders on the planet in the Merengue jersey and has landed in the capital as a free agent. However, the former captain of the Real Madrid still hasn’t had the opportunity to make his debut with the PSG, the fault of several physical glitches. Arrived hit to the knee, Sergio Ramos was then hampered in a calf, preventing him from treading the lawn of the Parc des Princes until now. An unavailability that begins to worry in Paris, especially as the state of Sergio Ramos could be more worrying than advertised.
Big concern for Sergio Ramos
This Thursday evening, the Cadena SER delivered worrying new revelations about Sergio Ramos. According to medical sources consulted by the Spanish media, the 35-year-old defender is absolutely not fit to resume competition to date, since the risk of relapse would be very high. These same sources even add that the entire season of Sergio Ramos could be compromised if he were to play now, while those in charge of his operation earlier this year would be very concerned about the player’s condition. The latter believe that the problems encountered by the Spaniard are not related to the operation itself, but to the player’s rush in March and May to finish the season with the Real Madrid, enough to justify the position of PSG, wishing to take his time before integrating Sergio Ramos in the group.