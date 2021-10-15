Radeon RX 6600: a launch under pressure, and prices going up, going up – News

Caramba! Still missed! The optimistic momentum shared by Lisa Su a fortnight ago will therefore not have changed the case: the graphics card market remains constrained both by component supply problems and by strong demand, a situation that the new RX 6600 suffers from the full force, like all the cards released before it for a year and a half. Advertised at € 339 on the French market, the RX 6600 sails instead between € 539 and € 649 on the brands that we recently consulted. And that’s a shame, because on paper, the newcomer had a few arguments to make.

In spirit, it was indeed targeting the same performance niche as the RTX 3060, a comfortable experience at 1440p, and top notch at 1080p. In fact and as often, AMD’s vision turns out to be a little too optimistic: according to the consensus that we were able to extract from the tests of our colleagues, the RX 6600 would drop on average 10% of performance to the RTX 3060 in 1080p, a figure which would rise to 15% on average on the higher definition (1440p). As for the ray tracing support, it remains similar to what we already knew: much worse than the Nvidia solution.





Above are some performance values ​​provided by AMD. The reality is a little less flattering, however.

However, to bounce back on the arguments to be made, the RX 6600 was not lost so far since NVIDIA has not yet declined Ampere cards below the 3060. Therefore, carried by an aggressive price and FSR support (FidelityFX Super Resolution) in full expansion, the RX 6600 could have found its audience, and occupy the space of the most accessible new generation card (in the broad sense). Only here: you will have understood it by going through our first paragraph, the commercial context makes this strategy obsolete. The current average price of the RTX 3060 is around € 620 (noted this morning), and clearly (if we put aside the outrageous aspect of the figure), the gap is not large enough with the RX 6600 to make it really interesting. Note, however, that AMD’s card seems to enjoy a decent availability, since Asus, MSI or PowerColor models are still in stock today. Opposite, the rates we are talking about remain purely virtual, since the RTX 3060 points to subscribers absent on the shelves.

In terms of specifications, the RX 6600 is slightly less well equipped than its big sister, the RX 6600 XT.

Our advice? If you are considering replacing your graphics card with a mid-range model, but can be patient, do it! You never know, the next few months may be the start of a fall in prices. If your need for change cannot wait, keep in mind that the wisest technical choice is the RTX 3060, the RX 6600 being only a secondary alternative.