Rise in gasoline prices: will the fuel check soon be extended to the whole of France?

Fuel prices continue to rise and this outbreak worries the government, which plans to deploy “protective measures” to support the most modest. Among them: the fuel check.

A regional reality which could turn into a national reality. Indeed, the fuel check already exists in Hauts-de-France for five years. 48,000 people in total benefit from it, as stated Franceinfo.

How much could this check cost?

If we stick to the Hauts de France model, the French could benefit from a fuel check of twenty euros per month.





Taxable until 2018, this aid was tax-exempt from 2019, Emmanuel Macron having – in the midst of the yellow vests crisis – qualified as “good philosophy” this boost imagined by Xavier Bertrand.

Who can benefit ?

This check set up by the Hauts-de-France region in 2016 is accessible to employees earning a maximum of twice the minimum wage. Must also working more than 20 kilometers from home and not having access to public transport.

The generalization of the fuel check would make it possible to target the motorists most affected by the current surge.

In February 2020, before the pandemic hit France and prices at the pump fell, due to a collapse in oil prices, a liter of diesel cost on average 1.42 euros against 1.54 euros today , as explained by our colleagues from BFMTV.