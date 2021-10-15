Robin Williams resuscitated thanks to a disturbing imitation

Actor and impersonator Jamie Costa recently posted on Youtube a short clip of him playing Robin Williams for a hypothetical biopic on the comedian. Particularly impressive, the video quickly went viral.
Recently posted by comedian Jamie Costa – known for his imitation skills and physical resemblance to Robin Williams – a short test sequence dedicated to the late comedian quickly made the buzz on Youtube.
Produced by Jake Lewis, the video therefore features a Robin Williams perfectly embodied by Jamie Costa, on March 5, 1982, on the set of the series Mork and Mindy, facing a Pam Dawber (interpreted by Sarah Murphree) came to announce the brutal death of her friend John Belushi.
Barely helped by the subtle makeup applied by Samantha Chapman, Jamie Costa delivers a particularly disturbing performance and a perfect imitation – especially on the vocal level – of Robin Williams, so much so that we start to think that the scene has been digitally reworked.
Conceived as a lead product to start a biopic project dedicated to the actor, the video – which has already impressed more than 3 million spectators in just a few days – has something to give producers serious thought.
(Re) discover our tribute to Robin Williams in video …