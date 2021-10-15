Robin Williams resuscitated thanks to a disturbing imitation

From Middle-earth to the far reaches of the Star Wars galaxy, passing through the jungles of Jurassic Park, he never refuses a small trip to the greatest sagas of cinema. Child of the 90s, creator of Give Me Five and Big Fan Theory, he has been writing for AlloCiné since 2010.

Actor and impersonator Jamie Costa recently posted on Youtube a short clip of him playing Robin Williams for a hypothetical biopic on the comedian. Particularly impressive, the video quickly went viral.

Jamie costa

Recently posted by comedian Jamie Costa – known for his imitation skills and physical resemblance to Robin Williams – a short test sequence dedicated to the late comedian quickly made the buzz on Youtube.





Produced by Jake Lewis, the video therefore features a Robin Williams perfectly embodied by Jamie Costa, on March 5, 1982, on the set of the series Mork and Mindy, facing a Pam Dawber (interpreted by Sarah Murphree) came to announce the brutal death of her friend John Belushi.

Barely helped by the subtle makeup applied by Samantha Chapman, Jamie Costa delivers a particularly disturbing performance and a perfect imitation – especially on the vocal level – of Robin Williams, so much so that we start to think that the scene has been digitally reworked.

Conceived as a lead product to start a biopic project dedicated to the actor, the video – which has already impressed more than 3 million spectators in just a few days – has something to give producers serious thought.

(Re) discover our tribute to Robin Williams in video …