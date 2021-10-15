Rodez: a man of values ​​and commitment, Jean-Louis Costes is no longer

Teaching, basketball, League against cancer … The Ruthenian who passed away this Thursday at the age of 81 leaves a strong imprint on many generations that he has accompanied by his sense of commitment.

Jean-Louis Costes has never done things by halves, within a course dominated by a duty of support and advice. Director at the François-Fabié school in Rodez, called “the annex school” by its role with the student teachers of the Normal School, he takes charge of the students to guide them in their pedagogical learning in front of the students, and will mark so generations of young people through its sense of education, discipline and benevolence.

Values ​​that will lead him to the departmental basketball committee of which he has long been a member, in charge of refereeing training, but also in charge of the departmental disciplinary commission. Jean-Louis Costes will have the pain of losing his son Michel in 2010, basketball player in Rodez, as was his second son, Daniel.





He did not wait to be retired from National Education, to become a volunteer, 35 years ago, with the League against cancer in Aveyron. He spends money there, takes charge of the prevention commission for young people, goes around schools to give essential health advice. Within the League, of which he was until now vice-president, he created “bingo”, an event crowned with success every year, to encourage donations.

The Youth and Sports medal, the Academic Palms and the Order of Merit will reward this unique course.

This fighter fought to the end against the disease which ended up winning. He leaves his wife Monique, his son Daniel, his daughter Françoise destitute, but also many Aveyronnais orphans of his humor, his kindness, his sincerity and his love of others.