Romain Duris and Olivia Bonamy, hidden love

The couple Romain Duris – Emma Mackey cringe in the film Eiffel. The reason: their big age difference. But in real life, the actor is in love with another actress, Olivia Bonamy. They share a long, low-key love affair, though it has been tainted with rumors of infidelity in recent months.

At 47, Romain Duris still has this reputation as a seducer who has followed him since the days of L’Auberge Espagnole. It must be said that on the screen, the actor shared fictitious love stories with Audrey Tautou, Marion Cotillard or even Vanessa Paradis. Everyone remembers their remake of the cult scene of Dirty Dancing in L’Arnacoeur! Recently, it is the (very) young Emma Mackey who plays her “youthful sweetheart” in the film Eiffel. A youthful love embodied by a woman 22 years her junior, which is not only not very credible, but also quite disturbing for those who are tired of the ageism of the middle of the 7th art. Especially since in real life, it is the companion of Romain Duris is older than his companion.

Almost 20 years of love

Romain Duris has shared Olivia Bonamy’s life for over 20 years now. Difficult to pinpoint the exact date of their meeting: the two stars have never posed in love on the red carpet. They rarely evoke their private life and form one of the most secret couples in French cinema. The actor had said in the columns of Marie Claire: “You know, I am not a people. In addition, I think that the starification of the actors, it is finished. There was the age of however, the Gabins, Ventura, Depardieu, Belmondo, Delon… We are not the same any more. ” His work as an actor is confined to film sets, interviews, festivals.

When he is with his family, the actor revealed by Le Péril Jeune refuses selfies, photos and does not want his fans to disturb him. “Most people think I’m very nice, they think I’m their friend, which is a good thing, but it also means that I’m not allowed to be in a bad mood. when you are on vacation with your family. It sucks, “he regretted in an interview with the British Guardian. Words that resonate with those made in the women’s magazine Marie Claire: “I don’t want my life, when I’m not working, to be made available to anyone.”

Two children who make them happy

If he rarely speaks of his family, Romain Duris also does so to protect his children, two sons who make him happy and proud. The actor has always dreamed of being a father, he had said to Marie Claire: “Real life, the one that interests me, is that of Mr. Everybody. I want to be a normal dad. One of my goals is to start a family, I never imagined my life without children. And for that, it is obvious that I cannot go completely in balls! I am sure that happiness does not is not in success. ” His eldest son, little Luigi was born in 2009. Four years later, his little brother came to complete this lovely family, but the happy parents did not wish to reveal his first name. “The only thing I can say is that I’m a dad. Why say more? That’s the main thing, isn’t it?” He confided, still to Marie Claire. At Version Femina, he had barely made more confidences: “I’m a great dad, the best of dads! It’s my son who says it! That’s all I will confide. I’m not good with personal matters. “

And when journalists try to find out a little more, his response is always the same: “I won’t say anything. I don’t confirm, I remain happy on the matter.” To live happily, let’s live in hiding, the saying goes, and the actor has made it a real mantra concerning his private life, which he does not intend to derogate from. Moreover, his companion seems to share this opinion. The latter has granted very few interviews during her career, never seeking to mention her private life, her love affair, or her motherhood.

Rumors of infidelity?

The couple formed by Romain Duris and Olivia Bonamy would it have ended in the most total discretion? This is what the magazine Here is suggesting, which publishes this Friday, October 15, an article in which it claims that the actor would have fallen into the arms of Emma Mackey, his very young partner on the screen in Eiffel.. “Between the young Franco-Briton of 25 years and the actor of 47 years, the affinities were immediate. Off camera the complicity was obvious, they constantly exchanged glances”, entrusted to us exclusively a witness “, tells the publication Info or intox, the assertion has not yet been commented on by the main interested parties.

