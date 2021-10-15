Romain Grégoire to debut in Continental – News

Romain Grégoire has joined the Conti Groupama-FDJ for the 2022 season, announcing his future training. The double French Junior Road Champion and European Champion in Trento (Italy) competed this season under the colors of AC Bisontine and AG2R Citroën U19 Team.

“I made the choice of the local, he tells DirectVelo. I wanted this proximity and not to move for example. I didn’t want to go out of what I knew. I am fifteen minutes from the Groupama-FDJ performance center, where the coaches are, etc. The Continental level is also the right compromise. It will allow me to compete in all the great Hopes races. It was the perfect opportunity for me ”. It is for all these reasons that he preferred the Groupama-FDJ project to that of AG2R Citroën for 2022. He was of course spoiled for choice. “I didn’t count but there was a small package of proposals, a lot of WorldTour team reserves”, he reports. If he did not wish to reveal his future destination before the end of the season, it was out of respect for AG2R Citroën U19 where he will have spent two seasons. “I did not want to be presented on the podiums as the future rider of the Conti Groupama-FDJ while I was wearing the colors of AG2R Citroën”.

In 2021, Romain Grégoire crushed the Morphologics-DirectVelo Challenge. He thus broke the record for points obtained by a rider over a season – 1544 points against 1312 for Tanguy Turgis in 2016 -.





He was therefore crowned European Road Champion. He also won the French Road Championship – he had already won this event in 2020 – and time trial, the Ain Bugey Valromey Tour with a stage (MJ 2.1), the Tour du Bocage and Ernée 53 (Coupe de France), the Guido Dorigo Trophy (MJ 1.1), a stage of the Grand Prix de Cherves (Coupe de France), three rounds of the Tour PACA (Federal Juniors), a stage of Aubel-Thimister- Stavelot (MJ 2.1) and a stage of the Three Days of Axel (MJ 2.1). In September, he took 2nd place in the World Championship, ahead of the Norwegian Per Strand Hagenes. Among the Elites, he also took 3rd place in the Tour du Gévaudan Occitanie (National Elite).

Conti Groupama-FDJ will therefore have six recruits for next season (see here).