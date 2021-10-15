Ronald Koeman’s plan to relieve FC Barcelona, ​​Europe shocked by the amount of Pedri’s release clause

What follows after this advertisement

Koeman’s plan to relieve Barca

In economic crisis, but also sporting, FC Barcelona seeks by all means to get up and find a place more in line with its status, especially in La Liga. For the moment, the club’s coach is still Ronald Koeman and according to the daily Sport of the day, the Dutchman would have “a map” for the next few weeks to improve the club’s results. At first, he would have asked for maximum involvement from his group for the next three meetings of Barça against Valencia, Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League and Real Madrid. For Koeman, it is now that the Catalan club’s season is played. He is also considering changes in the game system with the returns of Ansu Fati and Sergio Agüero in particular. The former Netherlands manager strongly believes in these two players who he believes can improve the results of the club. Response from this weekend.





Europe shocked by the amount of the Pedri clause

It’s official since yesterday: Pedri, the young Spanish prodigy of FC Barcelona, ​​has extended his contract until June 2026 with the Blaugranas. But what challenged the world of football in this new lease is the moment of its release clause. This is now one billion euros! Which shocks many, especially in Italy where Tuttosport and the Gazzetta dello Sport have included an insert on this information in their cover page. Same thing for the Corriere dello Sport, who adds that “Barça exaggerates” with that kind of amount. The Neymar trauma still seems to be very present in Catalonia.

Sterling statements set England on fire

Will Raheem Sterling leave Manchester City this winter or next summer? In any case, at the sight of his statements, the door seems wide open for the England international. During an interview at Financial Times Live, the Citizens forward said: “As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I always thought that one day I would like to play abroad and take on this challenge. If there was an opportunity to go elsewhere, I would be open to it at this point in my career. ” Words that appear on one of the Times, of Daily Star or even Daily Mirror this Friday. Sterling set his country ablaze and we are now preparing for a hell of a soap opera on his future.