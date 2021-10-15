Runaway: where was the TF1 series shot?

Télé Star invites you to discover the Fugueuse mini-series which ends this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1.
On the occasion of the grand finale of the mini-series Runaway, whose episodes 5 and 6 are broadcast this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1, Télé Star invites you to dive behind the scenes of this fiction and to discover in particular which places have been chosen by the production to serve as the backdrop for the plot. In Runaway, Romane Jolly plays Fanny, a teenager who will be confronted, for love, with prostitution.
Some scenes take place in a courthouse and it is that of Pontoise, in the Paris region, which was chosen. Overall, it was Paris that served as the setting for the plot of the miniseries. Runaway. Several scenes were, in fact, shot in the streets of the capital but also in Champigny-sur-Marne, small suburban town.
Runaway: what audiences for the back-to-school mini-series?
TF1 relied heavily on this fiction notably carried by Michaël Youn and Sylvie Testud, who play the parents of little Fanny. The channel’s bet has, it seems, paid off because this series, an adaptation of a Canadian series, has won over viewers. On Thursday 23 September, for the launch of Fugueuse, they were nearly 4 million in front of TF1. The following week, Thursday, September 30, for the broadcast of episodes 3 and 4, they were still more than 3.7 million. This Thursday, September 14, after two weeks of waiting for the round ball, they should be at least as numerous.
Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1
2/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
The series conquered nearly 4 million viewers
© GILLES GUSTINE
3/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
Romane Jolly plays Fanny
© Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1
4/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
Sylvie Testud and Michaël Youn play Fanny’s parents
© Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1
5/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
This mini-series is an adaptation of a Canadian series
© Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1
6/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
It was mainly shot in Paris and in the Paris region
© Gilles Gustine / VEMA / TF1
7/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
The court of Pontoise serves in particular as the setting for the series
© Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1
8/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
Romane Jolly is the revelation of this return to TF1
© Gilles Gustine / VEMA / TF1
9/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
Romane Jolly and Axel Naroditzky
© Gilles Gustine / VEMA / TF1
10/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
Romane Jolly and Willy Cartier
© GILLES GUSTINE
11/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
Margot Dufrene in Fugueuse
© GILLES GUSTINE
12/12 –
Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
The young actors and actresses of the Fugueuse miniseries