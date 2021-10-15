More

    Runaway: where was the TF1 series shot?

    Entertainment


    Télé Star invites you to discover the Fugueuse mini-series which ends this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1.

    On the occasion of the grand finale of the mini-series Runaway, whose episodes 5 and 6 are broadcast this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1, Télé Star invites you to dive behind the scenes of this fiction and to discover in particular which places have been chosen by the production to serve as the backdrop for the plot. In Runaway, Romane Jolly plays Fanny, a teenager who will be confronted, for love, with prostitution.

    Some scenes take place in a courthouse and it is that of Pontoise, in the Paris region, which was chosen. Overall, it was Paris that served as the setting for the plot of the miniseries. Runaway. Several scenes were, in fact, shot in the streets of the capital but also in Champigny-sur-Marne, small suburban town.

    Runaway: what audiences for the back-to-school mini-series?

    TF1 relied heavily on this fiction notably carried by Michaël Youn and Sylvie Testud, who play the parents of little Fanny. The channel’s bet has, it seems, paid off because this series, an adaptation of a Canadian series, has won over viewers. On Thursday 23 September, for the launch of Fugueuse, they were nearly 4 million in front of TF1. The following week, Thursday, September 30, for the broadcast of episodes 3 and 4, they were still more than 3.7 million. This Thursday, September 14, after two weeks of waiting for the round ball, they should be at least as numerous.

    Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1

    2/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    The series conquered nearly 4 million viewers

    © GILLES GUSTINE

    3/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    Romane Jolly plays Fanny

    © Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1

    4/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    Sylvie Testud and Michaël Youn play Fanny’s parents

    © Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1

    5/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    This mini-series is an adaptation of a Canadian series

    © Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1


    6/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    It was mainly shot in Paris and in the Paris region

    © Gilles Gustine / VEMA / TF1

    7/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    The court of Pontoise serves in particular as the setting for the series

    © Gilles Gustine / VEMA production / TF1

    8/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    Romane Jolly is the revelation of this return to TF1

    © Gilles Gustine / VEMA / TF1

    9/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    Romane Jolly and Axel Naroditzky

    © Gilles Gustine / VEMA / TF1

    10/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    Romane Jolly and Willy Cartier

    © GILLES GUSTINE

    11/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    Margot Dufrene in Fugueuse

    © GILLES GUSTINE

    12/12 –

    Fugueuse, this Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on TF1
    The young actors and actresses of the Fugueuse miniseries


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMercato | Mercato – PSG: Kylian Mbappé dropped a bomb internally!
    Next articleRobert Durst, star of documentary “The Jinx”, sentenced to life for murder

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC