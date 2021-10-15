Safety: the National Gendarmerie will drive an Alpine A110

the essential

The gendarmes will again ride in Alpine. The National Gendarmerie has ordered 26 A110 models, which will be used for rapid interventions.

The gendarmes will ride again in alpine. The Interior Ministry announced this Wednesday, October 13, the National Gendarmerie has ordered 26 Alpine A110, sports cars manufactured in France by the Renault group, to ensure rapid interventions.

“Following a call for competition initiated in June 2021, the Ministry of the Interior will acquire rapid intervention vehicles for the National Gendarmerie. The Renault company won the contract, with the Alpine A110 Pure model” , the ministry said in a statement. “These vehicles will allow the police to carry out interventions on the motorway, involving cars in violation at high speed, as part of road safety or judicial police missions (drug trafficking for example). Two of them. between them will be dedicated to training in rapid response, “said the ministry.





Three electric models

These Alpine must replace the Renault Mégane RS which equip the gendarmerie since 2011. The Spanish manufacturer Seat was however selected in September 2020, with an order of 17 Leon Cupra of 290 horses, less expensive but manufactured in Spain, like the Mégane RS.

In its first finish, the one ordered by the gendarmerie, the A110, is offered in the catalog at 48,666 euros excluding tax (58,400 euros including tax), and will still have to be transformed into an intervention car by the company Durisotti. The police had already been equipped from 1967 with the first Alpine A110 berlinetta, queen of rallies in the 1970s.

The fast brigades were then equipped with Citroën SM, Renault 21 Turbo or recently Subaru Impreza WRX.

Assembled in Dieppe (Seine-Maritime), these propulsions equipped with an aluminum frame barely exceed a tonne on the scale. They have a power of 252 horsepower, with a 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 km / h, electronically limited, and combined cycle emissions of 152g of CO2 per kilometer, according to the builder.

Launched in 2017, the Alpine has only been produced in just over 10,000 units, mainly in France. But the Renault group has great ambitions for the brand, which has become its flagship in motorsport, and must see its range expand with three electric models by 2024, including a replacement for the A110.