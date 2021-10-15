Season 2022-2023: Boxing Day, World Cup at the end of the year, 4 runs, no jump-offs

Meeting on Wednesday 13 October 2021, the Board of Directors of the LFP adopted the general calendar of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT for the 2022/2023 season – a special year with the World Cup in Qatar which will take place in November and December.

In Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the first day of the 2022/2023 season will take place the weekend of August 6 and 7, 2022.

The 15th day, scheduled for the weekend of 12 and 13 November 2022, will be the last day before the start of the international break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Exceptionally, the resumption of the championship (16th day) will take place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in the form of a French “boxing day”. This special program will be followed by a 17th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats which will take place on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The 38th and final matchday of Ligue 1 Uber Eats for the 2022/2023 season has been placed on Sunday, June 4, 2023.





Ligue 2 BKT will resume its rights on the weekend of July 30, 2022 and will extend until Saturday, June 3, 2023, date of the 38th and last day.

As in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the 15th day, scheduled for the weekend of November 12, 2022, will be the last day before the start of the international break for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Like Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the resumption of the championship (16th day) will take place exceptionally on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in the form of a French-style “boxing day”. This special program will also be followed by a 17th day of Ligue 2 BKT which will take place on Sunday January 1, 2023.

As a reminder, there will be no play-offs or play-offs at the end of the 2022/2023 season. The last four from Ligue 1 Uber Eats will move down to Ligue 2 BKT and the top two from Ligue 2 BKT will move up to Ligue 1 Uber Eats. At the same time, the last four from Ligue 2 BKT will move up to National and the top two from National will move up to Ligue 2 BKT.

It remains to be seen in which division the TFC will evolve next year …