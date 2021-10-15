Serious human disease identified in chimpanzees

For the first time, researchers have formally identified the bacteria responsible for leprosy in two populations of chimpanzees.

On Wednesday, a team of researchers released research that points to a disturbing sighting. They have indeed noticed cases of leprosy in chimpanzees West Africa, Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau. It’s here very first time that this disease is documented in wild monkeys.

Leprosy is a serious infectious disease, but fortunately not very contagious and more than 90% of humans even have natural immunity. And in the worst case, she is today treatable with antibiotics. But if not, it can disfigure the sick and cripple it by attacking the nervous system. A disease which has wreaked havoc in the past, and which has led to the exclusion of the sick, who then gathered in communities of lepers.

The researchers thus spotted completely by chance signs suggestive of this disease in a deceased chimpanzee, years ago. After extensive investigation, they spotted other chimpanzees – alive, this time – showing the same symptoms. They had lesions, from discolorations, from swelling and edema on the face, trunk and genitals. Some also had deformations of the face and fingers.

A fortunately rare disease

A bundle of symptoms that resemble those found in humans; a coincidence which put the chip in the ears of the researchers. They therefore carried out several genetic analyzes on excreta which revealed the presence of Mycobacterium leprae, the bacteria causing the disease.





However, these cases seem relatively rare, which would explain that they have not been documented so far. The researchers analyzed 467 chimpanzees in total, and only four of them were sick. A reassuring fact. On the other hand, according to the researchers, this is a situation that must be monitored. Because these primates obviously do not have a treatment. This leprosy could therefore still cause damage to this already critically endangered species.

The next step for the researchers will be to identify the source of contamination. But the task promises to be particularly delicate. The main suspect is obviously the human being; after all, this is the first time leprosy has been spotted in a non-human animal in Africa. This is therefore the most logical conclusion.

A transmission chain that is as opaque as possible

But to confirm or deny this hypothesis is a different story. To begin with, these are rare strains of leprosy, and therefore all the more difficult to trace. In addition, if humans have contaminated these monkeys, it is very difficult to say where, when, and how. In fact, in humans, leprosy is transmits slowly. To become contaminated between humans, you need prolonged contact, often over several months, between two individuals. But neither of these two populations regularly frequents humans, let alone up close.

The mystery therefore thickens even more. For researchers, the only other alternative would be that Mycobacterium leprae found refuge in another still unidentified animal reservoir… or many. Because according to the researchers, this work suggests that “M. leprae could circulate in many more wildlife than previously thought”.

It is therefore a sacred investigation that awaits the scientists who will have to go back up the chain of contamination, but also to discover what are the effects of the disease on chimpanzeess. Because if we know its effects on humans, documented for ages (including in the Bible), the consequences on animals are still largely unknown.

The text of the study is available here.