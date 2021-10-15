“She feels totally abandoned”

According to those around her, Britney Spears is deeply hurt and disappointed with the behavior of her sister Jamie Lynn, who “turned her back” on her when she needed her the most.

The reconstruction promises to be long for Britney Spears. While her father Jamie was finally suspended from the control of her guardianship after more than thirteen years in office, during which time he was abusive of her in his own words, the singer, 39, is focusing on the future, helped by her intractable lawyer Mathew Rosengart and her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Today, there is no longer any question for the American star to be silent as she has been forced to do so for so long. In recent weeks, Britney Spears has been very clear that no close family member has helped her when she needs it most. On several occasions, his statements were aimed directly at his sister Jamie Lynn. The 30-year-old, who owes her entire career to her elder sister, had nevertheless claimed in public that she had always ardently defended Britney in private spheres.





“Britney is very very angry”

According to those around him, the pop star was deeply hurt by Jamie Lynn’s lack of empathy. “Britney is very, very angry and hurt. She has the impression that Jamie Lynn has totally abandoned her and let down in the fight of her life (her guardianship, editor’s note). They were best friends and all for each other for so long. She has sought his support, and has the feeling that Jamie Lynn has turned his back on her so as not to be bothered, ”we told E! News this Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Three days earlier, Jamie Lynn Spears had revealed on Instagram that she was about to publish her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said”, which is scheduled for publication in January 2022. “I felt the strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal and healing work to do before so that I could share my truth in the right way,” she explained.

The interpreter of the tube “Baby One More Time” had joked the beginning of the promotion on his page on October 12. “Good news, I’m thinking about publishing a book next year but I can’t seem to find a title so maybe my fans can help me?” Option number 1, “Shit, I really don’t know”, option number 2 “I care what people think,” “she wrote.

