“She’s gone…”, the singer Serge Lama dropped by his partner, his heartbreaking confession

Serge Lama is undoubtedly one of the most popular artists of his generation. At the moment, its news is quite busy. The interpreter of “Chez moi” signs his comeback with a book entitled “My life, my greatest songs by my favorite painters” published by Beaux Arts, in which he reveals the undersides of his greatest titles. This Wednesday, October 13, Serge Lama was also on the set of C à Vous to promote it. Cash, he admitted not without emotion that “nothing will remain” of his time. “Brassens, Brel, them, will be remembered, because they are literary”, analyzed the singer against Anne-Elizabeth Lemoine. In the course of his explanations, Serge Lama also returned to one of the songs that marked his career: “I am sick”.

“A desperate cry”





In his book, the star has also compared the interpretation of this title to that of the painter Gustave Courbet via his work “Le Désespéré”. “At the end of the song, I let go, I take risks. I’ve done it all my life,” Serge Lama admitted facing the camera. “It’s a desperate cry: you have to get out of deep and violent things. It’s a real scene of tragedy when I sing it on stage.” In the process, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine recalled that this song had been written for Michèle, his wife who died in 2016 following a stroke. “Yes, I wrote this song for Michele, I wrote others for her. She promised that she would not leave me, she left and I resented her”, confirmed Serge Lama. It was in 1979 that their paths crossed. At the time, the young woman was married to another man and had a toddler. It was not until 1981 that the couple formalized their relationship. Marked forever by his disappearance, Serge Lama took a long time before being able to go up the slope. “When you get hit on the head, there is nothing that can really soothe. Time relieves a little, but these are wounds that never close”, thus acted the singer for “Gala”.

NB

To see also: “I understood that it was cooked”, very weakened, Serge Lama makes a terrible announcement …