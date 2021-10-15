Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens announce preliminary agreement to form government

“We did indeed succeed in agreeing on a document”, greeted the social democrat Olaf Scholz, probable future chancellor, during a statement to the press.

A decisive step towards the formation of a new coalition across the Rhine. The Social Democrats (SPD), who won the federal elections in Germany, have reached a preliminary agreement with the environmentalists and the Liberal Democrats (FDP) for the formation of a government, announced the three political forces, Friday 15 October.

“We did indeed manage to agree on a document. This is a very good result, it clearly shows that a government can be formed in Germany“, greeted the social democrat Olaf Scholz, probable future chancellor, during a statement to the press with the leaders of the ecological and liberal democratic parties.





The SPD was slightly ahead of the Christian Democrats (CDU-CSU) of Armin Laschet, political family of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on September 26, obtaining 25.7% of the vote against 24.1% for the conservatives. The Greens, led by the candidate Annalena Baerbock, were came third with 14.8% of the vote, ahead of the Liberal Democrats of the FDP, fourth with 11.5% of the vote.