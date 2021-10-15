More

    Sony is rolling out a new way to buy the console

    Technology


    Almost a year after its release, Sony is finally implementing a new way to get a PS5, without going through a dealer.

    In the field of food, we are constantly told that it is better to buy products directly from the producer. This is an opinion that Sony now shares, but with regard to its PS5s. Indeed, the manufacturer has just created a brand new site, which allows you to buy a PS5, or at least to put yourself on a waiting list to buy one, directly from Sony.

    The catch – because there is a catch – is that this option is only valid for people with an address in the United States (for the moment !). If this is your case, and you still want to get a PS5, then you will have to go to this site, click on “sign up” and you’re done. You will simply need a PSN account to register on the waitlist, before receiving a confirmation email.

    Sony advises that if the reservations for the next month are exhausted, then you will receive an email informing you that your registration has not been taken into account. A priori, the operation will be renewed regularly as and when Sony makes stocks available on its site. Unfortunately, there is no way to know when this is restocked and at the moment it is only marked that this is holiday stock.


    An approach that was long overdue

    For nearly a year, the famous PS5 has reached many homes, but with great difficulty. Indeed, many players had to go through private resellers, who from the start took advantage of the shortage to grab stocks and resell them at a high price on the net. These people are called scalpers.

    Using bots, they looted reseller sites for several months, the minute PS5 restockings appeared on the sites. Unfortunately, neither Sony nor any other merchant has done anything to prevent this situation, which has lasted far too long. The sale directly by Sony could therefore be one of the solutions expected by many consumers who are still waiting for their console.

    Solutions for France

    Unfortunately, in our green regions, this solution is still not possible. However, there are a few things you can do to maximize your chances of getting a PS5 when it hits store shelves.

    In addition, it seems that more inventory has been catching on, especially in physical stores, for several months. If things are far from totally back to normal – far from it – you might have a better chance of getting your hands on a console now than you had at the start of the year.

    Sony PS5 at the best price Base price: 499 €

    See more offers


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleRonald Koeman’s plan to relieve FC Barcelona, ​​Europe shocked by the amount of Pedri’s release clause
    Next articleAs COP26 approaches, Queen Elizabeth II irritated by leaders “who speak, but do not act”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC