soon all vaccinated with messenger RNA?

The flu is coming to the northern hemisphere and, with it, the vaccination campaign. If, until now, vaccines against this virus have used well-known technologies but not 100% effective, the emergence of messenger RNA could be a game-changer.

More and more laboratories are embarking on the development of vaccines against the influenza virus using this new technology. Sanofi, the world leader in influenza, has thus started its trials for a monovalent RNA vaccine – targeting a single strain of virus – and will begin trials on a quadrivalent vaccine next year.

The American Pfizer proceeded in September to the first injections into humans of an anti-influenza vaccine using messenger RNA, already used in its vaccine against Covid-19. The American biotechnology company Moderna had launched its own trials in early July.

What is the interest of this technology, which has been proven against Covid-19, but has never been used against other viruses?

“Increased efficiency”

Flu vaccines have been around for a long time. However, their effectiveness is not total: they use inactivated viruses, which must be prepared well in advance, for an effectiveness which varies between 40 and 60%, or even 70%. “Six months before the epidemic, we assess the strains that circulate the most. Sometimes we make mistakes, and this creates a significant excess mortality, ”explains Claude-Agnès Reynaud, immunologist and research director at Inserm.





In addition, “the problem with inactivating a virus to prepare a vaccine is that it can damage certain surface proteins,” she says, the very ones that trigger the immune response.

Conversely, messenger RNA does not need to produce antigens (the substance foreign to the body that triggers the immune response) in millions of eggs, since it is the human cell that will produce it. even, the proteins of the virus.

“If the World Health Organization (which indicates the strains to use, Editor’s note) warns that there is a change in the prevalent strains, we can change much faster with RNA than with existing technology,” emphasizes Jean-Jacques Le Fur, analyst at Bryan, Garnier & Co. With the key, increased efficiency that could reach 95%. Many researchers are therefore on the track.

Disadvantages

This technology nevertheless has drawbacks, including very low temperature storage conditions.

“We will have to arrive at thermostable vaccines, which can be stored in the fridge at 2 to 8 degrees, in syringes. There are many things to do to convert messenger RNA to influenza, ”recently explained Thomas Triomphe, vice-president of the vaccines branch of Sanofi.

Without forgetting the “question of acceptability: by the time these vaccines arrive, will the population be reassured about this technology or will it always be reluctant?” », Asks Jean-Jacques Le Fur. Not enough to discourage appetites, however. “Sanofi has understood that it cannot ignore this technology. Flu vaccines represent 2.5 billion euros in sales for them each year, ”he adds.