Squid Game, “a capitalist horror”: North Korea torpedoing the Netflix series – News Séries

After studying film school, Clément Cusseau joined the editorial staff of AlloCiné in 2011. He is currently specialized in streaming content and news on SVOD platforms.

North Korean officials sharply criticized the “Squid Game” series, saying it shows the real face of “capitalist horror”.

Not surprisingly, the phenomenal success of Squid Game has not been to the liking of North Korean leaders. In a statement relayed by the local news agency Arirang Meari, the Netflix series was strongly accused of showing the face “capitalist horror”, but also to promote “the sad reality of the bestiality of South Korean society” (source: Variety).

The article does not, however, reveal how North Korean politicians were able to obtain the episodes of Squid Game, since Netflix is ​​not available in this region of the world (a platform specializing in propaganda films called Manbang is on the other hand offered to North Koreans).

The reluctance of the North Korean neighbor, however, did not prevent Squid Game to achieve the best start of all time for a Netflix series, with a total of 111 million views recorded in just seventeen days.