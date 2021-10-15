More

    Squid Game, “a capitalist horror”: North Korea torpedoing the Netflix series – News Séries

    Entertainment


    Clement Cusseau

    Clement Cusseau

    Editor

    After studying film school, Clément Cusseau joined the editorial staff of AlloCiné in 2011. He is currently specialized in streaming content and news on SVOD platforms.

    North Korean officials sharply criticized the “Squid Game” series, saying it shows the real face of “capitalist horror”.


    Not surprisingly, the phenomenal success of Squid Game has not been to the liking of North Korean leaders. In a statement relayed by the local news agency Arirang Meari, the Netflix series was strongly accused of showing the face “capitalist horror”, but also to promote “the sad reality of the bestiality of South Korean society” (source: Variety).

    The article does not, however, reveal how North Korean politicians were able to obtain the episodes of Squid Game, since Netflix is ​​not available in this region of the world (a platform specializing in propaganda films called Manbang is on the other hand offered to North Koreans).

    The reluctance of the North Korean neighbor, however, did not prevent Squid Game to achieve the best start of all time for a Netflix series, with a total of 111 million views recorded in just seventeen days.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMore than a thousand cosmic explosions detected in 47 days intrigue astronomers
    Next articlewe summarize the situation after the fighting that left seven dead in Beirut, reviving the specter of civil war

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC