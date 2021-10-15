Stéphane Le Foll will not campaign for Anne Hidalgo

Stéphane Le Foll, January 9, 2017, at Le Mans. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

While her presidential campaign struggles to take off, Anne Hidalgo is losing new support within her political family. Unhappy candidate for the nomination, the mayor of Le Mans announced Friday, October 15 on France Bleu Maine that he would not campaign with the candidate just invested by the socialist members.

“No, I will not join Anne Hidalgo, did he declare. I wish him good luck with his campaign. I said very clearly about the differences I had. Now the activists have chosen. By the end of the year, I don’t have to interfere in this campaign and I don’t have to participate. “

According to results covering more than 90% of the ballots, the mayor of Paris, who was widely favorite, got more than 72% of the vote on Thursday, facing his lone challenger, the mayor of Le Mans, Stéphane Le Foll, announced the first secretary of the party, Olivier Faure.

“There will be a recomposition after the presidential election”

Anne Hidalgo was engaged in the battle for 2022 from September 12, without waiting for this investiture, which she knew almost acquired since she has for months the support of the authorities of the party. For his part, Stéphane Le Foll denounced the lack of debate with the mayor of Paris, whose project he judged “Inconsistent” and “Undefined”. “I do not agree with the doubling of teachers’ salaries”, he said on France Bleu Maine on Friday, before adding:

“I did not understand that, all of a sudden, we [Anne Hidalgo] lower VAT on energy prices. I am very surprised that the left is starting again on the thirty-two hour mark when this is not a request from those to whom we should be addressing. I note a consistency problem ”.

“I am convinced that there will be a recomposition after the presidential election, and the PS as it is today cannot participate and be in this recomposition”, has, moreover, estimated the mayor of Le Mans.





While Anne Hidalgo is credited with 4% to 7% of the vote by the polls, she had invited him to join her in the campaign, because “His political family needs him and his commitment”. His negative response will not be long in the end. This is the second desertion from her camp for the mayor of Paris in the space of forty-eight hours: François Lamy, ex-minister of François Hollande, announced Thursday that he was joining the campaign of Yannick Jadot, a direct competitor.

The entourage of Anne Hidalgo ensures somehow that there is “No kind of worry or reluctance” around his candidacy, while on the environmental side some already dream of seeing it rally Yannick Jadot, for the moment slightly better rated in the polls. “Anne Hidalgo is hyper determined and will be able to prove that she is in the game”, answers Johanna Rolland, his campaign manager. “The bet we are making is that in the end we will ask ourselves, on the left, who is ready to govern. Anne Hidalgo is the only one to have these qualities ”, adds Olivier Faure.

The mayor of Paris herself assures that she “Will go to the end”. She must go to a maternity hospital on Friday morning to support the midwives fighting for more recognition, then fly to Spain, to talk about ecology at the congress of the Spanish Socialist Party in Valencia.

The party must also now put itself in order of battle behind its candidate, with an investiture convention on October 23 in Lille, stronghold of Martine Aubry, its inspirer in politics. The opportunity for a first meeting to try to ring “Collective mobilization”, while the start of the presidential campaign of the mayor of Paris leaves skeptical many executives of the PS, who are already outlining fallback options, first of all a strategic transfer to the legislative elections.

