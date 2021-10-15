More

    Steve Nash didn’t listen to Kyrie Irving and doesn’t want to talk about him anymore

    Sports


    The TV series Kyrie Irving starting to weigh on the Brooklyn Nets? On the sidelines of the victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves (107-101), the coach of the franchise Steve nash didn’t seem delighted with a new question about it …

    Not vaccinated against Covid-19, the point guard cannot play the home matches of his team because of the legislation in New York. Faced with this situation, the leaders of the Nets have made the decision to completely dismiss it.

    Since then, Irving has explained his choice, during a live on the social network Instagram. But for his part, Nash did not want to follow this intervention …

    “I didn’t listen to him, and I pretty much said everything I had to say about it. If anything changes, we’ll talk about it,” Steve Nash said lacically, facing to the press.


    It must be recognized that this file “pollutes” the start of the Nets season. But unfortunately for the Canadian technician, this “subject” is likely to come back on the table throughout the season. In any case, as long as the situation does not change.

    His answer nonetheless reflects a rather heavy atmosphere around the Kyrie Irving case.

    Steve Nash kicked out of the process at the Nets, that’s nonsense


