strict containment is restored

The adapted confinement is extended until the end of October and the strict confinement, with certificate of displacement is re-established from tomorrow 2 p.m. and until Monday morning. The curfew is also maintained from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Stéphanie Chenais and Ava Skoupsky

•

updated on October 15, 2021 at 3:59 p.m.



It was a much-awaited press briefing, so many rumors had been around for a few hours. And finally, they were confirmed. The President of the Government, Louis Mapou, accompanied by the Secretary General of the High Commission for the Republic, Rémi Bastille, announced that the adapted confinement is extended until the end of October, and the strict confinement is reinstated this weekend from tomorrow, Saturday. “It’s an observation that everyone has been able to make, there has been too much relaxation on barrier gestures, especially among young adults, said Louis Mapou. The protection of Caledonians is our priority. In light of all of this data, we have decided to extend the appropriate containment until the end of October. However, for the coming weekend, strict confinement, with proof of travel, will be reinstated from tomorrow, Saturday 2 p.m. and until Monday 5 a.m. ” For now, this decision only concerns the coming weekend.

Details from Louis Mapou

The certificate of movement is not necessary during the week. The curfew is maintained from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Restaurants and businesses will be closed, except for a few specific sectors such as food or pharmacies. The sale of alcohol is prohibited from this Friday 5 p.m., except in specialized shops.

Five people who have died since yesterday

The president of the government praised the efforts of the Caledonians, before announcing that five new deaths are to be deplored since yesterday, Thursday. “These efforts have been remarkable, they were not in vain. But our human toll has again increased, with 231 people dead. The toll is heavy, but the situation is evolving and in many respects favorably. 10,000 people have been affected by the Covid, and a thousand people hospitalized. We now have some visibility, however, there are still 1,292 active cases. “





Other announcements from the President of the Government: “If this proves necessary, the government has decided that some patients will be evacuated in Metropolitan France. Ten additional beds will be opened at the Médipole with the help of the army and the minister has ensured the lasting support of national reinforcements. A wave of tests will be carried out as early as next week. ”

It should also be remembered that the barrier gestures must be respected until the end of the year, at least, in particular the wearing of a mask which will be compulsory.

Among the figures communicated by the president “the incidence rate which is falling continuously, but very slowly. It has dropped from 1200 at the height of the crisis to 300 today. It must reach 200.”

Huge mobilization for vaccination

Regarding vaccination, the efforts made are bearing fruit, assures Louis Mapou. “Many professionals were mobilized. The mobilization was enormous. We were able to exceed 145,000 injections. More than 59% of the population now have a complete vaccination schedule.”

Another priority displayed, to lower the pressure in the intensive care unit. “We need the intensive care unit to come down to 30 occupied beds, excluding we are at 45, which puts a lot of pressure on the teams.”

52,000 QR codes issued

Regarding the health pass, it was implemented in record time. To date, 52,000 QR Codes have been issued. Among the new features, employees of establishments with a compulsory health pass will also have to provide a valid health pass.

Re-entry postponed in the North Province

The postponement of the start of the school year for primary and kindergarten will also be in the North province. The major concern of the day remains to avoid an epidemic rebound.