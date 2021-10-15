Strict containment restored this weekend: reactions from traders

The President of the Government, Louis Mapou, announced it this Friday, October 15: strict confinement is restored this weekend. Zoom on the reactions of traders.

Closure imminent. They will have to organize themselves, but against all odds, the traders of the capital welcome with great understanding the announcements of reconfinement during the weekend. For some, this measure intended to curb the epidemic is even a good thing.

I think the deconfinement was done a little too early, given that we are in the midst of a crisis, I imagine that the traders needed to get back to work, it is true that economically we were having a little trouble get out of it, now if we really need to be reconfigured I think now is the time to do it. Karine Glise, Nail bar manager

The same goes for hairdressers, as explained by Benjamin Ollivier, manager of the Dessange hairdressing salon: “It’s a lot of organization, calling customers back tomorrow, finding them a niche, after that, I won’t hide from you that we are already super happy to have been able to work again this week, so we will adapt to the new measures.”

Closed from Saturday 2 p.m.

From tomorrow at 2 p.m., all non-essential businesses will therefore have to lower the curtain. In ready-to-wear, professionals assure that they will be flexible. “I think it’s a good thing, it still allows us to continue working a little during the week and on Saturday mornings open so our clients will adapt, they will come in the morning instead of coming the Saturday after- noon is very good for us “, Monique Bienfait, manager of the AlexKa ready-to-wear boutique.





For the restaurants located on the bays of Noumea, for which Sunday is a very busy day, here too we show resignation.

On weekends we thought we would work a little, but with this announcement we will not work, we will not do anything on site, we will only win. Sunday for me, it was all the same a big day when I still have a lot of families… Unfortunately, they will not be able to come to my place (…) there you go, after we adapt, we are asked to do so. we do it, if it allows us to get back to normal more quickly, we might as well do it and we bow to it. Wilric Giman, manager of Malongo café

For now, this measure only applies this weekend. But depending on the progress made, it could be extended.