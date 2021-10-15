Stromae Celebrates ‘Those Who Don’t Celebrate’ With New Surprise Song

This Friday, October 15 marks the return after a long musical absence of two stars. If Adele had warned that she would come back with Easy on me, first unreleased track since the release of his last studio album in 2015, Stromae, he created the surprise by launching Health at 6 a.m.

This is the first time since the release of Square root, his quadruple diamond disc opus in France, which the Belgian delivers a new song – if we except Scroll in 2018, composed to present a collection of clothing.





“Let us celebrate those who do not celebrate”, enjoins the 36-year-old artist in Health, whose clip will be revealed at 6 p.m. He “raises his glass” to those many do not want to see. “Rosa, when we mess up, you clean up. Albert, when we drink, you pick up the glasses. Céline-bataire, you take your jackets in the locker room, ”he sings to a cumbia tune tinged with electro.

Festivals on the horizon

The singer also pays tribute through his verses to employees despised by customers, to “champions of the worst hours”, whether they are “airplane pilot or nurse”, as well as to “young parents rocked by tears, to insomniacs by profession and all those who suffer from heartache ”.

Health suggests a new album, to come for 2022. Stromae was, last week, announced to the poster of the next festival of Rock en Seine, in the Paris region, next summer. However, he will make his return on stage in Belgium, first at the Werchter festival on June 19 and then at Les Ardentes, in Liège on July 10.