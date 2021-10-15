Stromae, his break with Tatiana Silva: how he found love with Coralie Barbier

It was ten years ago. In 2011, Stromae formalized his relationship with presenter Tatiana Silva. Always remained very discreet about their romance, the two personalities have never revealed anything of the content of their relationship, nor of their meeting. Even less their separation. It was a year later, however, in 2012.

Tatiana Silva has only rarely mentioned her relationship with Stromae in the media. She was recently questioned by Gala. “We had a relationship. Official, but very discreet. People know we’ve been together but neither he nor I talk about it. I know what I’ve been through with him, he knows what he’s been through with me. And his name doesn’t appear in the book, as it should! “, she had confided on the occasion of the release of her book Tout begin par soi (ed. Albin Michel).

2012 is also the year Stromae met Coralie Barbier, stylist. She was then responsible for selecting her stage outfits. Very quickly, they noticed a plenitude of common points: art, fashion, music too. After three years of relationship and a few appearances for two at Parisian parties, Stromae and Coralie Barbier got married in 2015 during a big surprise reception, the location of which had been kept secret until the last moment.





A year after the wedding, Stromae announced that he would take a break in his career, the time to recover from health problems and welcome a little boy who is now 2 years old. Today, the Belgian artist is back with several concert dates and a title called Health. This is the first single from his long-awaited future album. With this title dedicated to small hands, everyday workers to whom we do not always pay attention, we find the unstoppable style of the Belgian.

The artist with 3 million albums sold relies on a framework mixing South American cumbia and electro to shine a text where he becomes a poet of the humble, to whom he raises a toast. “Truck driver, flight attendant / Baker or fisherman / A drink to the champions of the worst schedules“, he sings, just accompanied for the time being by a visual where he sports a hairstyle with a double bun. The Afp specifies that we also find there his love of puns like”Céline … bataire, you take your jackets in the locker rooms “.