Stromae releases “Health”, a new surprise song

One event return can hide another. After Adele and her new song at one in the morning, here comes Stromae. This Friday at 6 am, the Belgian singer unveiled a new song by surprise, the first since “Défiler”, a nearly nine-minute track that illustrated, three and a half years ago, a parade of the clothing brand Mosaert created by his wife Coralie Barbier. Why 6 am? Because the release is international and piloted by the American label Darkroom, but Stromae has re-signed in Europe with Universal and its subsidiary Polydor.

In “Health”, Stromae offers the health of the invisible, workers in the shadows, downgraded, left behind. “ If we celebrated those we don’t celebrate, for once / I would like to raise my glass to those who don’t have one, ”he repeats in the chorus. Her first words are for Rosa, “when we mess up, you clean”, “Albert, when we toast, you pick up the glasses”, “Céline… bataire, you take your jackets in the locker room”, “Arlette, stop , you party, you spend it in the toilet ”.

Echoing the caregivers who were applauded and the “essential” professions that were praised during the pandemic, the Brussels resident also raises his glass to the “champions of the worst schedules”, airplane pilots, nurses, truck drivers, flight attendants. air, bakers, fishermen, pays homage “to insomniacs by profession and to those who have no heart for celebrations” and winks “to young parents lulled by tears”, he who, with his wife Coralie Barbier, a three-year-old boy.



A universe close to the “Formidable” cult

Musically, it’s pure Stromae, but closer to “Formidable” than the big electronic rhythms of “Papaoutai”. Three minutes and a few seconds in the spirit of “All the same” with a Latin rhythm and a South American guitar reminiscent of “Chan Chan” from the Buena Vista Social Club and a heady chorus carried by a whistle. The music video for the song will be released this Friday at 6 p.m.

“Santé” kicks off the return of the 36-year-old artist. A new album with content classified as defense-secret could be released in February 2022 and would be according to our information in a more “song” vein than the triumphant “Racine Carrée”, which has sold four million copies in the past eight years. world. His third studio album, the first since August 2013, is therefore released by Universal, which had published the previous two and therefore won its showdown with Sony Music. Stromae has also remained loyal to its historic producer, the French Auguri, for his European tour and to UTA for his American concerts.