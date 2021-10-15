Stromae releases “Santé”, his first song in eight years

The singer, who will make his comeback on stage in 2022 at Rock en Seine, unveiled a new song this Friday morning by surprise.

The rumor that had been circulating for a few months was therefore true: Stromae was indeed preparing new songs. The Belgian singer, who will make his comeback on stage in 2022, unveiled by surprise this Friday morning a new song, Health, an ode dedicated “to those who do not celebrate”.

“Instagram health!” The artist wrote on the social network around 6 a.m. “Glad to be back. My brand new track is now available on all platforms,” ​​he added before revealing that he will unveil the music video for Health at 6 p.m. on Youtube.





Burn-out and collaboration with Coldplay

Stromae, who had disappeared from the scene for six years, will return to the Rock en Seine festival in 2022 in the Paris region. The Belgian megastar has not returned to the stage solo since the end of 2015, after two years of a monster tour and a burnout in the wake of the release of her second album Square root (2013), public and critical success.

After this XXL tour, he had initially disappeared from the news, before reappearing in small quantities by diversifying his activities alongside his stylist wife Coralie Barbier and his brother Luc Junior Tam, his partners in the Mosaert collective. After a collaboration with OrelSan on The rain in 2018, Stromae reappeared in October 2019 to everyone’s surprise on a title of Coldplay, Arabesque.