Stromae returns with the track “Health”

With “Health”, Stromae is preparing the ground for a future record, the release date of which has still not been revealed. TONY KARUMBA / AFP

This is the first single from his long-awaited future album: Stromae, withdrawn from the musical circuit since 2015, and whose last album dates from 2013, returns with the song Health, published Friday, October 15 on the musical platforms.

The artist with three million albums sold is based on a framework mixing South American cumbia and electro. The title is dedicated to little hands, to everyday workers to whom we do not always pay attention: “Truck driver, flight attendant / Baker or fisherman / A drink to the champions of the worst schedules”, he sings.

For now, the title is just accompanied by a visual where the singer sports a hairstyle with a double bun. The 36-year-old Belgian is preparing the ground for a future record, the release date of which has still not been revealed.





Burn-out

“Stromae is a complete artist, fascinating, rare, and at the same time so unifying and inspiring, a creative genius (…) he has this extraordinary ability to deeply touch people all over the world ”, welcomed in a press release Olivier Nusse, boss of Universal Music France, record company responsible for the exploitation of the future album released from Stromae’s own label, Mosaert (the same letters but in the wrong order).

His latest album, Square root (2013, after Cheese, in 2010) had brought Stromae to another dimension. For better or for worse. This public and critical success had taken him on two years of crazy tours around the world which had exhausted him both physically and mentally. “Even if you sell dreams, it’s still a job, and like in any job, when you work too much, you end up with burn-out”, he said in 2018 in an interview with France 2.

His big comeback on stage was announced a week ago. The interpreter of Awhen we dance, of Papaoutai or from Awesome was first formalized at Rock en Seine, a festival in the Paris region, on August 28, 2022.

Then other announcements followed and they are probably not the last. Stromae will thus be in Belgium beforehand at the Werchter festival (north) on June 19, before the Ardentes, in Liège (south), on July 10.