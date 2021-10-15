Stromae signs his surprise comeback with “Health”

This Friday, October 15, 2021 is placed under the sign of shattering returns! It is not only Adele who returns with a new song today, the Belgian Stromae also gives his audience a little surprise. The singer released – without warning – a brand new song.

We knew that the artist of 36 years had gone back to work. Several festivals next summer (the performer of Then we dance, Papaoutai Where Awesome was announced at Rock en Seine, the last weekend of August 2022.) have even been confirmed in recent days. But, he hadn’t announced anything about this comeback. Not a clue on his social networks. Paul Van Haver – whose real name is – is, as we know, a marketing genius.

This morning he published his first unpublished since Scroll in 2018, a nearly 9-minute track-river designed to accompany a clothing collection. But, this is – in truth – his first real song since August 2013 and the release of his second album. Square root stratospheric success, 2 million copies sold in France alone. No artist has done better since. This tube factory had taken him for two years on stages in Europe and the United States. There, he had performed in 2015 at Coachella, the biggest festival in the world and Kanye West had even joined him on stage for Then we dance. Stromae had also passed through Africa, in Rwanda, the country of origin of his father, who was killed there in 1994 during the genocide.

A cumbia enhanced with a clever electro beat

Stromae also went through a turbulent period. The singer with 3 million albums sold has never made a secret of the big slack that followed. “Even if we sell dreams, it remains a job, and like in any job, when we work too much, we end up with a burn-out”, he conceded in 2018 in an interview with France 2 In addition to “great physical fatigue”, the megastar also admitted to having suffered from taking a drug, Lariam (an anti-malarial, editor’s note). “I needed time to rebuild myself because it was not great fun”, he confided. “I had done 200 concerts in two years, which was an insane number. It was a great experience but (…) it went too fast”.





Stromae returns with a new title: “Health” Credit: Michael Ferire

Since then, Stromae got married, became a dad and made music in the shadows. Collaborating in particular with Bigflo and Oli, Coldplay or Oreslan. The singer returns this October 15 with Health, a piece where he does not try to reinvent himself. It’s a cumbia enhanced with a pretty clever electro beat. A song not so rhythmic as that. We hear the rhythms of Cape Verde crashing into a contemporary production. Also true to its values, Stromae celebrates in Health all those who are not celebrated enough. No info has been revealed, for the time being, on his third album …

