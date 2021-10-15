Subject to strict regulations, LinkedIn leaves China

On Thursday, September 22, 2016, the LinkedIn logo was displayed during a product announcement in San Francisco. ERIC RISBERG / AP

Seven years after its launch, LinkedIn will be leaving China. The American computer giant Microsoft announced, Thursday, October 14, that it would close its professional network by the end of the year, justifying its decision by “A difficult operating environment”. This closure marks the withdrawal of the last major American social network in China where the authorities have strengthened their control over the Internet sector in recent months.

LinkedIn said that a new application for professional candidates, called InJobs, will soon be launched in China to replace its platform. This streamlined version of the social network will focus only on jobs and will not include any social feeds or sharing options.

The Redmond (Washington) group launched in February 2014 a local version of its platform for the Chinese market, with limited functionality, in order to comply with the strict rules governing the Internet in the country.





“While we have had success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunities, we have not been as successful in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed.”, Mohak Shroff, chief engineering officer at LinkedIn, said in a statement.

Recall the order

“We are also facing a difficult operating environment and greater requirements for compliance with regulations in force in China.”, he added. According to Wall Street Journal, LinkedIn had received a call to order in March from the Chinese Internet gendarme, who had given it a period of thirty days to better regulate its content.

LinkedIn is one of the companies hit last year by Beijing’s massive crackdown on the tech industry over content and user privacy. The Chinese government has also called on the platforms to promote communist values ​​more strongly.

Microsoft, which bought LinkedIn in 2016 for more than $ 26 billion, was the latest American tech pillar to have a legal and sustained presence on the Chinese internet, at the cost of censoring some of the content posted.

Social networks Facebook and Twitter have been banned there for more than a decade. Google left the country in 2010. The Amazon site is accessible from China, but the e-commerce giant has never really broken into a market dominated by local players, such as Alibaba or JD. com.