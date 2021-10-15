The actor of “Plus belle la vie” Grant Lawrens angry after being excluded from the series of France 3: “I was surprised because I did not expect it”

Fans of “Plus belle la vie” will witness an upheaval in the soap opera, the departure of Grant Lawrens. The actor, who plays César Cordennier, will indeed be killed. In an interview with the Télé Loisirs site, he does not hide his anger.

“I was surprised because I wasn’t expecting it,” he said at first. And to add: “I was called to warn me, then I spoke with Géraldine Gendre (the producer, editor’s note) who explained to me that it was a decision of the authors, that it was for the story. We tell stories, so if it makes sense, we have to act it out. “



