The actor of “Plus belle la vie” Grant Lawrens angry after being excluded from the series of France 3: “I was surprised because I did not expect it”

Fans of “Plus belle la vie” will witness an upheaval in the soap opera, the departure of Grant Lawrens. The actor, who plays César Cordennier, will indeed be killed. In an interview with the Télé Loisirs site, he does not hide his anger.
“I was surprised because I wasn’t expecting it,” he said at first. And to add: “I was called to warn me, then I spoke with Géraldine Gendre (the producer, editor’s note) who explained to me that it was a decision of the authors, that it was for the story. We tell stories, so if it makes sense, we have to act it out. “
And to regret not being able to do anything about it: “It’s the game. We do not sign contracts for an indefinite period. When I am offered intrigues, I accept them, if I am no longer offered, I do not consider myself. not betrayed. I wasn’t originally supposed to come back on the show. I always considered myself lucky every time I was offered a plot. ”
Before continuing: “I didn’t try to turn the tide by asking the production to keep me, I accepted the decision. Even though Caesar is bad, mean and often hated by viewers, I think he There was some kind of sympathy for him, though. “
“But in this plot, he still wanted to kill Baptiste! He passed a course and his death is justified. In my opinion, it will be more acceptable to see him die for that reason rather than for what he was. in general, “he concluded.