the anniversary edition will ruin everything fans have built for 10 years

At the end of August, Bethesda announced the arrival of an anniversary edition for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In addition to the base game, this edition includes expansions, mods, fishing, a Survival mode and new quests. In short, additional content for an already well-rounded game, which must now be released on November 11. Problem : this anniversary edition arrives with a big black dot. Difficulties noticed even before the game was released.

new edition, new problem

Released in 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has followed the different platforms, starting on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before gradually releasing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation VR. But you will have noticed it, Skyrim is not yet present on next-gen consoles, although they celebrate their first anniversary next month. But it was without counting on Bethesda’s desire to bring out its goose that lays the golden eggs on absolutely every possible and unimaginable medium. (including refrigerators and connected speakers), thanks to a pumped-up anniversary edition.

In L’Anniversary Edition of Skyrim, players will thus find the Special Edition of 2016, the expansions Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn, 500 Creation Club items (new quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells) as well as a fishing mode, a Survival and new quests. Only here, this Anniversary Edition may well deal a big blow to mods developed for 10 years. As an SKSE modder on Reddit, aka the Skyrim Script Extender, explains, “a tool used by many Skyrim mods that expands scripting capabilities and adds additional features to the game“, compatibility problems will be encountered with this Anniversary Edition, the latter presenting itself more as an update to the base game than a real new game:





“Plugins that use the address library should be divided into two periods: ‘pre-AE’ and ‘post-AE’. Code signatures and hooks will need to be rewritten. We will all have to find functions. The behavior of the compiler when it comes to inlining has changed enough that hundreds of thousands of functions have literally disappeared and been either inlined or deadstripped, to put it in perspective. This realistically means that the native code mod scene is going to be shattered for an unknown amount of time after the AE is released.. “

A major problem

For simplicity : many mods will simply stop working until their developers put in a ton of work to update them. The reason ? The compiler update from Visual Studio 2015 to the 2019 edition. So it’s a safe bet that many mods will never be available for theAnniversary Edition of Skyrimas their developers simply don’t have the inclination or the time to update projects that have been done for years.

Bad news for Bethesda’s game, whose modding community is one of the most prolific in video games. And if Skyrim has been able to last through the years, it is in particular thanks to its mods which give it a second youth. Although the bulk of players will probably be satisfied with the mods made available to them via the Creation Club, it’s a safe bet that fans of modded adventures will stay on the Special Edition, even the basic edition of Skyrim.