the Assembly gives the green light to the “tariff shield”

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/14/2021 at 7:18 p.m.

Updated on 10/14/2021 at 7:20 p.m.

The “tariff shield” was announced by Jean Castex on September 30, to counter the exceptional rise in gas and electricity prices.

The National Assembly voted Thursday, October 14 the government promise of a “tariff shield” by playing on taxation to try to mitigate the persistent rise in energy prices.

Announced upstream by Jean Castex in the face of a deemed exceptional increase in gas and electricity prices, this “tariff shield” took the form of a government amendment adopted with the support of the majority and the opposition of right, during the examination of the first part of the 2022 finance bill.

Rate freeze

In addition to the energy check of 100 euros for the most modest households which will be debated later in the budget discussion, this shield consists of a freeze of regulated gas prices and a limitation to 4% of the regulated electricity tariff at the beginning of 2022.

Playing on the fiscal mechanisms of the two taxes, these measures will have a cost for the State, argued the Minister of Public Accounts Olivier Dussopt and the General Budget Rapporteur, Laurent Saint-Martin (LREM). To the oppositions which demanded an estimate of the said cost, the majority was not able to provide an answer.

The majority rejected the amendments made by the leader of the socialist deputies Valérie Rabault, who wanted in particular to make up for past increases in the cost of energy, arguing a 60% increase in gas prices since the beginning of 2021, which weighs on households, especially in rural areas.





Boss of the finance committee, Éric Woerth (LR) agreed on the need for these tax cuts when Éric Coquerel (LFI) tackled a “shield largely in pasteboard” and proposed to tax “exceptionally the profits of energy companies “.

On the left and on the right, we waved the memory of the yellow vests in the fall of 2018 when the increase in the energy bill was synonymous with a social explosion. A comparison swept away by Laurent Saint-Martin: “Here it is the world economy which is causing prices to soar” and not a tax.